COSTA MESA, Calif. — Marcus Davenport's NFL education has been far more theoretical than practical so far.
Forced to sit on the sideline for nearly three weeks because of a pulled groin injury, the rookie defensive end from Texas-San Antonio has spent that time trying to learn from a bird's-eye view, soaking in information without being able to test it out himself.
Now that he's back in the lineup, Davenport is trying to make up for lost time.
"He's got some catching up to do," Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Football at the NFL level is a complex mix of the cerebral and the physical. A pass rusher like Davenport is constantly playing a chess match against opposing tackles in terms of his approach, but unlike a master simply moving his bishop, Davenport has to be able to make the moves he's planned count.
That's the hard part right now.
"Trying to start to progress, get better, knock the rust off," Davenport said. "Right now, it's getting back into the mentality, thinking quick again and making sure my body's ready to do it."
What Davenport is trying to do now is like a man trying to leap onto a train that's already racing down the tracks. Davenport has seen the growth that teammates like Trey Hendrickson have made while he's out; he has to find a way to get to their level in far less time.
And he has to do it while the Saints keep him on a pitch count to make sure he doesn't reinjure his groin. With that in mind, New Orleans has tried to focus his snaps on the area he can make an instant impact, the pass rush.
"What situations do we want to see him in, maybe a little bit more pass-rush mode?" Payton said. "As he transitions back to 100 percent where he can get the normal amount of reps, you're focusing on the technique, all the individual work that he does."
Getting healthy in time for joint practices against the Chargers helps, as well as being ready to take his first snaps in a preseason game Saturday.
Without these snaps, Davenport would only get a chance to practice against his own teammates.
"These reps that he's getting are obviously real important, because he is behind," Payton said. "He's doing some good things, and I think it's good that he's getting to see some different offensive schemes, different individuals he's going against."
While he's been out, Davenport has kept learning, leaning on the expertise of assistant coaches Ryan Nielsen and Brian Young, as well as All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan.
"That's my mentor right now," Davenport said of Jordan.
Jordan, an encyclopedia of knowledge about pass rushers around the league, has focused on trying to get Davenport to understand how he can use the length of his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage.
Without proper technique, Davenport's height can also cause leverage problems for him if he allows tackles to get underneath him, and Jordan has pointed Davenport to players who know how to play with good pad level and make their length work for them.
"I'm like, just check out (Cincinnati Bengals defensive end) Carlos Dunlap, check out your taller rushers, but at the same time be aware that you're going to be one of your taller defensive ends out there," Jordan said. "With height comes some easy swim-overs but at the same time, leverage is going to be key."
Former LSU star and current Minnesota Vikings star Danielle Hunter and Detroit Lions star Ezekiel Ansah, who both stand 6-5, are the two players that have caught Davenport's attention so far, as well as the 6-4 Jordan, who he sees every day.
Davenport hasn't really thought of himself as an outlier so far; learning to isolate the tools that made him a first-round pick will take time.
"For me, I'm normal size, it's everybody else that's different," Davenport said. "I hope (it can be an asset), if I use it right."
Finally getting back on the field and testing out the things he's been seeing on tape is the first step.