He has a name Saints fans will remember begrudgingly, but what Nickell Robey-Coleman said happened after the game is something they'd probably rather forget.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback who was responsible for a play that went unflagged and likely cost the Saints a Super Bowl berth said he received countless threats after the game, including those of violence and another to burn down his home, according to Bleacher Report.

Robey-Coleman was speaking at a media event in the buildup to Super Bowl 53. The Rams face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

One of the threats, made on social media, said it would "f--k you up" at the airport. Another said he should leave or he "might not see tomorrow." Another said they'd burn his house down.

Robey-Coleman had a simple answer.

"Wolves do not concern themselves with the opinions of sheep," he said in the report.

The apparent threats came in the hours after the Rams defeated the Saints 26-23 in the NFC Championship game played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The play in question occurred late in the fourth quarter, when Saints quarterback Drew Brees slung a third-down pass in the direction of receiver Tommylee Lewis. Robey-Coleman, beaten on the play, ran through Lewis well before the ball arrived, but no flag was thrown.

The lack of a penalty forced the Saints to kick a field goal on fourth down, but left enough time on the clock for the Rams to drive for a tying field goal at the end of regulation. They would eventually win on a 57-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Saints coach Sean Payton said the league told him after the game the call had been blown. Robey-Coleman himself admitted after the game pass interference should have been called.

The Rams defender was later fined $26,739 for the head-to-head hit.

The furor surrounding the loss stemmed calls to boycott the Super Bowl, billboards around New Orleans and Atlanta, and even spawned two lawsuits.

