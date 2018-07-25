You never quite knew what to expect when the Saints lifted the curtain each summer.
You knew there would be something designed to help the team escape mediocrity, but you never quite knew how it would come together. In those days, you’d spend the summer searching for signs of hope. It very rarely, if ever, found onlookers the way Alvin Kamara did a summer ago.
You never quite knew what to expect with those teams back during the 7-9 days. Sometimes you’d watch them work one scheme during organized team activities only to have it be something entirely different once training camp opened, let alone year-to-year. That's how things go when you have one of the worst defenses in the league.
Circumstances have changed. Drastically. New Orleans is now entering its third season with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen at the helm, and Sean Payton’s offense should be as potent as it has ever been. Coming off of last year’s 11-5 finish, this is arguably the most stable this franchise has been entering any season since 2011. It’s no longer a question if the team will be good. The question is how far it can go, and how much better it can become.
“We got a lot of young players. How do they develop?” general manager Mickey Loomis said. “The second-year players, how do they improve? We know what we got out of Alvin and Marcus (Williams) and Ryan (Ramczyk), but there are some other players in that class that we’re excited about. How does Alex (Anzalone) come back from his injury?”
Those words ring a lot different than they have in previous seasons. The Advocate’s annual preview for camp each of the last three years was some story about how if X, Y and Z happened, then the Saints maybe, possibly could be okay. Those things never quite happened as planned. There are still questions and if-then scenarios that can play out with this current team. The difference is instead of wondering if Champ Bailey or Stanley Jean-Baptiste will be ready to play, we’ll be watching to see how much better Marshon Lattimore becomes in his second season.
There will still be some questions and potential surprises. But for the most part, the Saints know what they have this season. In other years, the team was looking for surprises to claim starting roles.
“There is less room for surprises, which is kind of a good thing, but I would like a surprise or two as well,” Loomis said.
This team has all the pieces it needs. The pass rush needs to prove itself, and the front seven needs to show it can stop the run, but it’s hard to look around and see any real trouble areas. The other teams in the NFC stocked up and got better, and this year’s schedule will be more difficult, but it will be a disappointment if this team fails to make a deep playoff run.
It’s probably not a coincidence that 2011 was the last time this organization had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. But it was a long, tumultuous road to get to this point. The 2012 season or the ownership battle could have knocked this organization entirely off track, just like the string of bad drafts and signings that followed during the run of 7-9 seasons. And that’s not to mention the constant whispers about who was coming or going.
But all of that is now settled. The coaching and scouting staffs have largely been replaced, and now this team has the right players and the right men to lead them in place. Considering everything that happened, it’s no wonder that there has been a different feeling around this team this offseason. Everything feels lighter and more positive.
And why wouldn’t it? This team has all the pieces. It just needs some good luck when it comes to health and the right guiding hands to ensure it reaches its potential. It took a long time to get it all together, but the ingredients are all there. Now they just need to come together.