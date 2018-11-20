Ideally, Marshon Lattimore wouldn't want to spend his Thanksgiving playing football.
"You want to be with your family eating Thanksgiving dinner," Lattimore said. "I would rather sit home and watch it."
But on a more serious note, Lattimore knows it doesn't get much better than this.
Saints vs. Falcons.
Primetime TV.
Thanksgiving night.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
"It's going to be special," Lattimore said. "Everybody's going to be sitting there watching. So we've gotta show out and get the job done."
For the first time, the Dome will be open for business on Thanksgiving as the Saints play their first home game on the holiday. It's just the Saints' second Thanksgiving game in franchise history. (They went to Dallas and beat the Cowboys 30-27 in Jerry's World in 2010.)
Playing on Thanksgiving seems to be fitting for the hottest team in the NFL, riding a league-best, nine-game winning streak that has given Who Dat Nation plenty to be thankful for this season.
They can be thankful that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed that game-tying extra point in Baltimore back in October.
And thankful for the missed field goals (two) and extra points (two more) by Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzalez in Week 2 that helped the Saints avoid another 0-2 start and get this streak going in the first place.
And thankful for all the things that have made sure the Saints haven't lost since.
Like winning the coin toss to start overtime against the Falcons in Week 3.
Drew Brees marched his team right down the field and leaped over the top for a 1-yard touchdown for the win.
And thankful for an offensive line that is perhaps the best in football.
And a defense that has made giant strides since the season opener when they made Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick look like he might belong in the MVP conversation with Drew Brees.
And, of course, they should be thankful for Brees, who at the age of 39 is putting together his best season yet. He is leading an offense that is putting up video game-like numbers, averaging a league best 37.8 points per game.
So, yeah, there's plenty for Saints fans to be thankful for when they come into the Dome on Thursday night for the 100th meeting between the Saints and Falcons. (Atlanta leads the series 52-47, including the one playoff meeting between the two teams.)
"It is a strong rivalry," Saints running back Mark Ingram said. "It is a division opponent. Lots of battles. Many, many battles. Tough, hard-fought games. We know what the rivalry consists of. We know it’s a division game and what that means, so we have to go out here and just handle business."
The Dome is always electric for Saints vs. Falcons, but the Thanksgiving edition could be one for the ages. (Especially with the bands from Southern and Grambling, whose teams will play each other two days later in the Bayou Classic, set to perform at halftime.)
It'll be like a Thanksgiving party, just the kind of atmosphere Lattimore has come to expect from the hometown crowd.
"They are like the 12th man on the defense," Lattimore said. "They force time outs. It's a lot of craziness going on in there and I love it."
As festive as the Dome likely will be, Saints players know that getting a win is the most important thing this Thanksgiving.
"Yeah, you have family in town, but it's game day," safety Vonn Bell said. "They know it's a job, and they know you've got to do what pays the bills first. But it's special playing on Thanksgiving. It's family time, but you have that primetime feeling and you know everybody is going to be watching so you want to make a play."
And then there is the always-focused Brees, who doesn't really see this as a Thanksgiving game.
"It's all football," Brees said. "We have plenty of time for Thanksgiving on Friday."