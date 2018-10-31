ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show will be broadcast in New Orleans on Sunday prior to the Saints' home game against the Los Angeles Rams. .
It's just the third time in the show's 33-year history that NFL has taken the 3-hour show on the road.
The show will be broadcast beginning at 9 a.m. from outside Manning's Sports Bar and Grill and is free to the public.
It is one of two pre-game shows that will be broadcast in Louisiana this weekend.
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday prior to No. 3 LSU's home game against top-ranked Alabama.
“It’s a big football weekend in Louisiana and ESPN will be a part of it with College GameDay and Sunday NFL Countdown,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN Senior Vice President, Events and Studio Production in an emailed statement. “With the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team and the No. 1 team in college football playing pivotal away games on consecutive days so close to each other, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to send these two signature shows on the road.”
The show is hosted by Sam Ponder and includes analysts Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Charles Woodson and Louis Riddick.