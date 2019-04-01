The Saints won 13 games this past season, equaling the franchise record for victories in a season.
Will the Saints get to that many wins in 2019?
Not according to sports book operator CG Technology, which on Sunday released the projected win totals for all 32 teams.
The Saints are projected to get to 10.5 wins. That's tied with the Los Angeles Rams for most among NFC teams. The Saints and Rams played in the NFC championship game this past season.
The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are projected to have a league-best 11 wins. The Kansas Chiefs, who the Patriots beat in the AFC championship game, are projected to have 10.5 wins.
The Saints schedule this season includes the normal home and away games against NFC South foes Atlanta, Carolina and Tampa Bay.
The Saints' other home games are against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.
The Saints' other road games are at the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.