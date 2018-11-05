The Saints will be playing on a bigger stage in two weeks.
The team's home game against the Eagles on Nov. 18 has been moved to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, according to a league source. It was previously scheduled for noon.
The Saints play Atlanta at home on Thursday night the next week.
New Orleans recently improved its record to 7-1 by beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, are 4-4.
The Saints are scheduled for five primetime games this season, two of which will be played this month on back-to-back Thursday games against the Falcons and Cowboys.