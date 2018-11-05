NO.saintsrams1857.110518

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Los Angeles Rams as New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) blocks during the second half Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 45-35.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The Saints will be playing on a bigger stage in two weeks.

The team's home game against the Eagles on Nov. 18 has been moved to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, according to a league source. It was previously scheduled for noon.

The Saints play Atlanta at home on Thursday night the next week.

New Orleans recently improved its record to 7-1 by beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, are 4-4. 

Can't see video below? Click here.

The Saints are scheduled for five primetime games this season, two of which will be played this month on back-to-back Thursday games against the Falcons and Cowboys.

