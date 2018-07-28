The hard part was over. Ken Crawley manufactured the opportunity he wanted.
The Saints cornerback did everything right. He sat back in zone coverage, read the play and crashed down to the right spot as Buccaneers running back Charles Sims broke toward the middle of the field during the first quarter of last season’s Week 17 game. All he had to do was the catch the ball and he'd have his second interception of the season.
The ball hit Crawley in the hands. Then it fell to the turf. It was another squandered opportunity in a season full of them.
“I just got to catch them,” Crawley said. “I had my hands on a lot of them that should have been picks. Probably, I’d say, plus five could have been picks. I just got to finish.”
A review of last season's film only turns up two more obvious examples where Crawley could have padded his interception total. One came in Week 8 when he dove and put his hands on a pass intended for Chicago wide receiver Tre McBride but dropped it while going to the ground. The other one happened in Week 14 against the Falcons when he nearly intercepted a pass down the sideline to Marvin Hall.
Crawley's frustration with the moments shows clear on film. While kneeling over McBride, Crawley emphatically slapped the group like someone counting out a pin at a wrestling match. After the Falcons play, he dropped to all fours and put his head in the ground. There's probably good reason for him to have been frustrated beyond the obvious lack of execution.
This has been a process for Crawley. One of the reasons he went undrafted was because he didn’t do a good enough job spotting the ball early enough to make a play on it. That's why he went through his college career at Colorado with 25 passes defensed but only three total interceptions. Despite identifying and working on the issue as a rookie, Crawley completed that season without an interception.
Last summer, Crawley detailed how he needed to “trust his eyes,” which basically means to make sure you're seeing what you're supposed to see and reacting to it. This helped him get in better position to make plays, and allowed Crawley to break up 17 passes after recording eight as a rookie.
He says now that it's just about finishing the play. Can it really be that simple?
“There’s a mindset to taking the ball away,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “When the ball is in the air as a defensive back, the really good ones look at it as that’s their ball. When they’re in good position, you quit defending the man and then you really look to be the receiver and play the football. That’s where he’s got to improve.”
Even without the interceptions, Crawley was an essential piece of the defensive turnaround last season. He was targeted 84 times and allowed 39 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns. His passer rating against of 76.74 ranked 54th in the NFL among cornerbacks, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Give Crawley the three dropped interceptions and his passer rating against improves to 61.8. That number would put him right behind the Chargers’ Casey Hayward, who made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons, and ahead of Chicago’s Kyle Fuller (62.91), who signed a four-year, $56 million contract this offseason.
Give Crawley the five interceptions he believes he should have had and you’re talking about a cornerback who ranks among the 10 best players in the league in passer rating against.
The hypotheticals paint a fantastic picture, and getting three or four more interceptions would be a great thing for this defense — especially since Crawley might see even more passes coming his direction if Marshon Lattimore continues to solidify his standing as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.
Then again, maybe not.
"That’s what they say, but I know they’re going to try to test him, too," Crawley said. "So he can’t be lacking, too. Both of us are just steady grinding. We hope those balls come our way, to make plays on them.”
Crawley didn't say it, but there a subtext to his comments. His goal is to make sure quarterbacks don't want to throw at him, either. His coverage is often good good enough. Adding the takeaways would help change the rest of the perception, not just of him, but the defense as a whole.
Crawley doesn't need to transform into one of the 10 best cornerbacks in the league for it to happen, but the defense can become one of the 10 best units in the league by simply shoring up a few loose ends. Having another cornerback capable of making quarterbacks consistently pay for their mistakes could help carry the defense toward the top of the rankings.
Now he just has to make it happen.