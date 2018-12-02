The New Orleans Saints can accomplish two things Sunday at Tampa Bay in Week 14: Clinch the NFC South with a victory and avenge a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.
If the Saints (10-2) beat the Bucs (5-7), New Orleans will win its second-straight NFC South division title. And winning back-to-back NFC South titles has been no easy feat.
Since the NFC South's inception in 2002, the only team to win consecutive titles is Carolina, who won three straight from 2013-2015.
What about the No. 1 seed?
Meanwhile, New Orleans' grip on the NFC's second overall seed got a bit tighter this past weekend as the Chicago Bears (8-4) lost to the New York Giants in overtime.
Saints fans will undoubtedly be scoreboard-watching in the final month of the regular season with the Los Angeles Rams (11-1) a full game ahead of the Saints for the conference's No. 1 overall seed after New Orleans' loss to Dallas.
New Orleans' lone Super Bowl appearance came when the team had the No. 1 overall seed and won its two home playoff games vs. Arizona and Minnesota.
Remaining schedules...
The Rams' last four games of the regular season are at the Bears, vs. Philadelphia, at Arizona and vs. San Francisco.
The Saints, meanwhile, finish at Tampa, at Carolina, vs. Pittsburgh and vs. Carolina again.