Remember when New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton lost that bet in the offseason to Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson?

Long story short, Payton was paired with Pederson in a charity golf match at the NFL meetings in March. Rather than settle on a buck-a-hole or something mundane, the coaches agreed to bet traditional home colors on the outcome. After a three-hole carryover, Pederson came out on top.

As a result, the Eagles will wear their home green jerseys when the two teams face off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints, on the other hand, will wear their color rush jerseys, which have become quite popular among fans. 

Payton also donated $5,000 to the Autism Challenge in Philadelphia.

So, really, are there any losers in this bet?

