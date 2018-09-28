saintscamp1172.081118

New Orleans Saints cornerback Arthur Maulet (37), right, tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Tate (87) during training camp Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The New Orleans Saints are still looking for answers in the return game. 

Even after Taysom Hill's impressive debut as a kick returner, the loss of Tommylee Lewis has left uncertainty in the punt return game. 

And that led the Saints to call back a veteran who was let go at the end of training camp. Brandon Tate, the 10-year veteran who appeared to be the front-runner for the return jobs in August, is back. 

"We feel like we know the player well from camp," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He gives us some flexibility as a punt and kick returner."

Tate averaged 33 yards per kick return and 3.5 yards per punt return during the preseason, and he's a natural returner who likely won't have the same problems catching the ball that Ted Ginn Jr. displayed in Atlanta last week. 

Whether or not Tate's return impacts Hill — whose role on offense increases with each passing week — remains to be seen. 

"Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to make sure I'm ready," Tate said. 

Follow Joel A. Erickson on Twitter, @JoelAErickson.

View comments