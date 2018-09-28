The New Orleans Saints are still looking for answers in the return game.
Even after Taysom Hill's impressive debut as a kick returner, the loss of Tommylee Lewis has left uncertainty in the punt return game.
And that led the Saints to call back a veteran who was let go at the end of training camp. Brandon Tate, the 10-year veteran who appeared to be the front-runner for the return jobs in August, is back.
"We feel like we know the player well from camp," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He gives us some flexibility as a punt and kick returner."
Tate averaged 33 yards per kick return and 3.5 yards per punt return during the preseason, and he's a natural returner who likely won't have the same problems catching the ball that Ted Ginn Jr. displayed in Atlanta last week.
Whether or not Tate's return impacts Hill — whose role on offense increases with each passing week — remains to be seen.
"Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to make sure I'm ready," Tate said.