Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints won't be parting ways anytime soon.

The four-time pro-bowl defensive end agreed to terms on a big-money, three-year contract extension that extends his deal through 2023, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A source confirmed the details of Jordan's the contract to The Advocate.

The extension is worth $52.5 million, $42 million of which is guaranteed, according to the report. It has a maximum value of $55.5 million.

Jordan was entering the penultimate season of a 5-year, $55 million contract he had signed in 2015.

The 29-year-old has played every down of his eight-year NFL career in New Orleans since they selected him No. 24 overall in the 2011 draft. In his career, he's accounted for 276 solo tackles, 71.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two interceptions. The California-native's production has been peaking the past two seasons, accounting for a career-high 13 sacks in 2017, then another 12 last season.

Jordan has never missed a game in his NFL career, playing in all 16 regular season games in each of his eight NFL seasons, as well eight playoff games.

Jordan was selected first-team all pro after his 2017 season and second team all-pro after last season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Jordan was in attendance as the Saints began the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

