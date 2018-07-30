Tre'Quan Smith was given a choice between two jersey numbers when he arrived in New Orleans.

No. 10 and No. 18.

A third-round pick who wore No. 4 at Central Florida, Smith had no ties to either of the choices the Saints gave him, but he knew the number 10 held some recent significance for the city of New Orleans.

Brandin Cooks, traded to New England and now in Los Angeles, was the last Saint to be next in numerical order behind Drew Brees.

"I knew coming in here who was No. 10 before that," Smith said. "It meant a lot, just what he did on the field while he was here, and it just boosts the expectations in what I have to do. The guy who wore it before me, he was a great player."

Five days into his first NFL training camp, Smith has shown flashes of the kind of game-breaking ability Cooks brought to the offense.

There was the deep ball he bobbled twice, juggled and finally ran under on the first day of camp for a touchdown behind Vonn Bell and Manti Te'o, the play he ran past reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore for another deep ball, a highlight-reel back-shoulder on the same day and an acrobatic grab on a throw from J.T. Barrett, leaping over Justin Hardee and landing out of bounds, only to catch the attention of his starting quarterback.

"Man, it don't matter," Brees told the rookie. "Way to go up and get the ball."

Few Saints have made more of an impression through the first five days of training camp. Smith, who also made a difficult, contested catch in a driving downpour during Monday's session, appears to have all the tools, and he's got a clear knack for taking the top off of a secondary.

"Long speed," wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson said. "It's almost like, and I'm not comparing him to anybody, but some of these guys like Randy Moss, they don't appear to be quick off the ball, but once they get moving down the field, they really pick up the speed."

But Smith still has a long way to go to earn a key role, no matter how many highlights he's produced so far.

"He's making some good plays, and then all of a sudden, he's having a few plays he has to correct," Saints head coach Sean Payton said.

Physically, Smith is still trying to prove he can be explosive off of the line.

When he arrived in New Orleans for rookie minicamp after a spring spent training for the NFL scouting combine, pro day and flying across the country to visit teams, Smith lacked strength in his lower body. A hamstring injury suffered early in summer workouts kept Smith off the field and made the problem worse.

And the lack of strength magnified a physical flaw in Smith's game.

"His initial release," Payton said. "His stance and start still need work, and it's something he's been focused on."

At the combine, Smith was timed at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but Johnson believes his newest charge could play even faster if he learns to explode off the line. Improved lower-body strength helps — Smith spent his summer trying to build strength in his legs — and it also helps him to get in and out of breaks quickly.

Far more important than Smith's leg strength is the mountain of information the rookie must process to be an immediate contributor in the New Orleans offense.

Central Florida's spread attack, although wildly entertaining at the college level, is nothing like Sean Payton's offense. In college, Smith would line up, look to the sideline and get one play call from the offensive coordinator.

New Orleans requires him to do a lot more. Smith's must be able to read the defense for the initial play call, then adjust on the fly if Brees decides to kill the initial play and audible. At Central Florida, the quarterback rarely had the option to kill the play.

The adjustment has already created some growing pains. On one snap early in camp, Brees changed the play, only to realize that his rookie receiver had no idea what to do on the new call.

Brees quickly put Smith on the right path, but the experience brought home the learning curve Smith faces. At this point, the rookie estimates that he only knows 75 percent of the playbook; in his own words, he needs to be at 110 to be on the same page with Brees.

"It just goes to show that I've got to get in my playbook more," Smith said.

Once he learns the playbook, Smith has to learn his quarterback. Central Florida's offense did not allow receivers to deviate from the designed route; Brees wants his receivers to be able to anticipate what he's seeing in the defense and adjust their routes accordingly.

On that front, Smith has been proactive. Smith spent a week in San Diego with Brees this summer, beginning to build a rapport with the quarterback that could help him make an immediate impact this fall.

And Smith desperately wants to make an impact. Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams and the rest of the 2017 draft class set the bar high for Saints rookies.

"I do actually feel pressure, because guys before me, they made a big impact," Smith said. "I've got to extend a high standard. ... I don't want to let the other guys down, let the fans down."

Don't mistake Smith's ambition for a lack of confidence.

None of the plays he's made so far surprised him, not even when he's beaten bona fide defensive stars for big plays in training camp. Smith believes that any ball in the air is his, and so far, he's played like it.

"I'm just out here trying to impress everybody else," Smith said. "Doing the things I do that people have seen so far, it's kind of normal for me."

If Smith's knowledge of the playbook catches up to his natural talent, he might be able to make highlight-reel plays in New Orleans as normal as the last player to wear No. 10 for the Saints.