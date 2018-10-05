Veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. missed practice for the second consecutive day on Friday, a new development for a player who has been battling a knee injury the past couple of weeks.
Ginn has been listed on the injury report with a knee injury since the second week of the season, and he's frequently missed the first day of practice for the week, typically a day the Saints give to players dealing with an injury.
But Ginn has always been at least limited on the second day of practice, typically Thursday, which makes Friday's absence notable.
On the other side of the coin, left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) both practiced in full, a sign that their injuries are getting easier to manage.
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith (knee), running back Alvin Kamara (knee), linebacker Manti Te'o (knee), offensive lineman Cameron Tom (knee) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness) were all limited. Tom and Hendrickson are both new additions to this week's injury report.