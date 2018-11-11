CINCINNATI -- Dez Bryant clearly made an impact on the Saints during his short time with the team.
The Saints spent the week posting about the star wide receiver on social media and talking him up in the locker room. Then, he suffered a torn Achilles during only his second practice with the team and landed on injured reserve.
No matter, New Orleans was inspired by Bryant. Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas all threw up Bryant's signature "X" celebration after scoring touchdowns during Sunday's 51-14 win over the Bengals.
"Dez, man, he came in right away and he was just one of the guys," Ingram said. "We were all excited about him being a part of our team. Great playmaker, good dude, and we all hated to see what happened on Friday.
"We just want to let him know he's still part of us and we're holding him down."
Bryant was not expected to be part of Sunday's game plan, though he likely would have seen his first action in next week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Saints managed to rack up 509 yards of offense while seven different players caught passes from quarterback Drew Brees. Still, the team was inspired by the wide receiver.
"You can tell how excited he was to get back," Brees said. "That's something he wanted for a while. For things to go the way they did, we all felt like he made an impression. Our guys felt his desire for the game. That says a lot about our team, the way we embrace guys."
Bryant was posting on Twitter about the game throughout the afternoon. One person told the wide receiver that he needs to re-sign with the Saints during the offseason, to which Bryant replied, "I am I love the saints and the culture."
It seems his teammates feel the same way.