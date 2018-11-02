This time a year ago, New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith was playing on an undefeated team.
So Smith, a member of UCF's perfect season last year, knows all too well how determined opposing teams can be in trying to hand someone their first loss.
Now he's on the other side, playing for a one-loss Saints team trying to make sure the undefeated Rams take their first "L" back to the West Coast on Sunday.
"Each week you have a different opponent, and they want to take you down," Smith. "I know that for a fact (from college). I know that for a fact here, too. We want to take them down. We don't want to lose."
The oddsmakers now have the Saints as a 1-point underdog.
But there is a bit of history that works in the Saints' favor.
Three times over the past 30 years, the Saints have been the team to knock off the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team.
The first time was in the 1987 strike-shortened season when the Saints beat the last undefeated team standing: a 4-0 Chicago Bears team that had Sean Payton as one of its quarterbacks.
It happened again in 2001 when the Saints beat the then-St. Louis Rams, who started the season 6-0.
And then six seasons ago, the Saints stopped the Falcons' perfect season after Atlanta won its first eight games.
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was a rookie on that team.
"We are looking to produce the same results," Jordan said. "Let's not call it insanity. Let's call it forward thinking. We have to be at our best, and I expect nothing less than that."
The Rams are the just the 20th team to start a season 8-0 since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978.
Of the previous 19 teams to start 8-0 during that span, only the 2012 Falcons (whom the Saints beat) and the 2015 Bengals didn't win the ninth game.
All the others did.
And of the 19 teams that started 8-0, 10 went on to reach the Super Bowl. Six of those 10 won it.
But the Saints are trying to end the Rams' winning streak while making a Super Bowl run of their own.
They know that a win Sunday can go a long way in determining if the road to Super Bowl LIII goes through New Orleans or Los Angeles. The Saints and Rams are the top two teams in the NFC, and both would like nothing more than for the NFC championship game to be in their city.
"Regardless if we are playing the Rams or another team, we understand what's at stake, and we have our goal in mind and that's the playoffs," Saints linebacker Manti Te'o said. "Right now, they are (No.) 1 and we are 2, so we always want to be the top dog. So winning this gives us the best chance to getting to the big dance."
Te'o, like his teammate Smith, played on an undefeated team in college as well. He was on the 2012 Notre Dame squad that had an undefeated regular season (the Irish eventually lost to Alabama for the national title).
"Everybody is going to give you their best shot regardless, but everybody wants to give an undefeated team their first loss," Te'o said. "It puts a little more pressure on the undefeated team because you understand more what's at stake. When you're undefeated, you have to buckle down more and take care of the little things. It's the little things that usually dismantle teams that are undefeated."
And while the Saints are trying to treat this like just any other opponent, they know it's not just another opponent. They have seen that zero the Rams have in the loss column.
"Guys are obviously more aware of it," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "But you don't let it affect you too much. You have to prepare the way you prepare each week to be successful. But you pay attention to it, because usually teams with better records have better players."
Smith, who has lost just one game in the past two seasons dating to his college days at UCF, says playing an undefeated team brings out your best. He saw it in college from opponents. And he has seen it this week in the Saints' locker room and practice.
"Everybody is on their Ps and Qs," Smith said. "We don't want to go home sad. We want them to take the flight back thinking about the loss."
The last six teams to start 8-0
2012 Falcons (lost next game to Saints, reached NFC championship game)
2013 Chiefs (started 9-0, lost in first round)
2015 Panthers (started 14-0, lost in Super Bowl)
2015 Bengals (lost next game, lost in first round)
2015 Patriots (started 10-0, lost in AFC championship game
2018 Rams (????)