Demario Davis didn't let Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger get away this time.
The Saints linebacker recorded his fifth sack of the season on Sunday when he brought down Roethlisberger. It was the fifth sack of the season for Davis, tying his career high set last season when he played with the New York Jets.
This sack was a special one for the seventh year linebacker because it came against Big Ben.
"My rookie year (with the Jets) I missed him," Davis said. "He was the first quarterback that I missed. So it feels good to finally get him."
The 6-foot-4, 248 pound Davis had to use all of his strength to bring down the 6-foot-5, 240 pound Roethlisberger.
"He's a big fellow," Davis said. "But giants fall too."
Davis finished the game with three tackles, two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble to seal the win.
His signing with the team in the offseason has been a key piece to the Saints' defense. He leads the team with 106 tackles and is third in sacks with five.
He is one of just two players in the league who has over 100 tackles, at least five sacks and has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Indianapolic Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is the other.