JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A preseason game is not meaningless.
Not to a guy like Devaroe Lawrence.
Not to somebody who had to work so hard just to get a chance to take the field in the Saints' 24-20 preseason win over the Jaguars on Thursday night.
Lawrence's dominant performance was a chance to see his faith rewarded.
"I thank God, for real," Lawrence said. "He's never failed me, and I don't expect Him to now."
Lawrence had to fight hard just to sign an NFL contract. Fined for possession of marijuana in high school, Lawrence was put in jail for failing to pay that fine, and he was later arrested and placed in jail twice more for trespassing.
After turning his life and his career around at Georgia Military College, Lawrence landed a shot in the SEC at Auburn, only to struggle to make a consistent impact.
Then he tore his ACL before the end of his final season at Auburn, right before the start of the draft process. New Orleans signed Lawrence as an undrafted free agent, and then the Saints realized that the rookie nose tackle needed further surgery.
"I had another procedure done, because I was bone on bone from the old procedure," Lawrence said. "It was a lot more time than I expected, but God put me in the right place."
The Saints gave Lawrence a chance to get healthy.
Without ever playing in an NFL game, Lawrence spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, rehabilitating the injury in the hopes that he'd get his chance at some point.
Unlike a lot of his teammates on injured reserve, men who were fighting to get back to a level they'd already been, Lawrence had to fight just to find out whether or not he could cut it at the NFL level.
"Being in that position, where you have to do nothing but rehab, it's hard," starting nose tackle Tyeler Davison said. "Mentally and physically, it's a hard place to be in."
Lawrence kept working, kept fighting, kept chasing his dream.
A dream he finally realized, at least in part, on Thursday night. When Lawrence took the field as a nose tackle for the Saints in the first half against the Jaguars, his heart was jumping out of his chest.
"A lot of nerves, but a lot of excitement, too," Lawrence said. "It had been so long."
Lawrence spent Thursday night making up for lost time.
A defensive tackle who faces a long, uphill climb to making the 53-man roster, Lawrence racked up five tackles and disrupted the line of scrimmage with a tackle-for-loss in the running game.
But he made his biggest impact in the passing game, a surprise given his background at Auburn. Used as a rotational player on the Plains, Lawrence had just 1.5 sacks in three seasons for the Tigers.
Lawrence eclipsed that production in one preseason game with the Saints. Working out of the nose tackle position, Lawrence racked up two sacks — he was involved in three sacks, but had to split two of them with teammates — and recorded another three quarterback hits.
Always talented, Lawrence has learned a lot under the tutelage of Ryan Nielsen and Bryan Young.
"He's an explosive guy," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "It's great to see someone that's really put in the time and effort with the rehab, and then get out and be able to play some."
Lawrence did more than play.
Although he still faces a long road to the roster, Lawrence could not have scripted his return to football any better.
"To see him come from there, to get to play,' Davison said. "And then to have it come to fruition out there in game time? There's nothing better."