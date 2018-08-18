Rickey Jefferson's season has come to a close.
The safety suffered a torn ACL during the third quarter of Friday's preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which will bring his season to a close, according to a source.
A product of LSU, Jefferson signed a reserves/future deal with the Saints at the end of last season and was subsequently released after rookie minicamp in May. He rejoined the team earlier this month.
Jefferson went undrafted in 2017 after spending four seasons at LSU, where he recorded four interceptions over four seasons.
With Kurt Coleman, Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams very likely to make the roster, Jefferson was fighting with several other players for one or two roster spots before suffering his injury.