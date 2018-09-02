The New Orleans Saints had a plan in mind when they waived running back Jonathan Williams on Saturday.
New Orleans has signed veteran running back Mike Gillislee to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to The Advocate.
A five-year veteran of the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, Gillislee was released by the Patriots on Saturday, and as a vested veteran, he wasn't subject to the waiver wire. New Orleans immediately brought him in to visit on Sunday.
Gillislee's addition gives New Orleans a tough between-the-tackles runner who can handle the workload while Mark Ingram serves a four-game suspension to start the season.
After averaging 5.7 yards per carry in 2015 and 2016 as LeSean McCoy's backup, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Gillislee signed with New England last season and rushed for 383 yards before falling out of favor on the Patriots' depth chart.
With Gillislee in the fold, the Saints must release one player off of the initial 53-man roster the team put together on Saturday.