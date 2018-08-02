A potential solution to the Saints' returner problem arrived earlier this week.
Brandon Tate is entering his 10th year in the NFL, a decade-long career built primarily on one special skill.
He's right at home underneath a football tumbling end over end, with 10 blockers in front of him and 11 men sprinting downfield to stop him.
"That's the first vision," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "He's experienced, and his skill set, in regards to balance, getting under the ball, he does all of that really well."
Tate, who spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, is coming off of a season in which he returned 19.6 yards per kickoff return and 9.7 yards per punt.
Facing off against a deep group of Saints receivers, Tate knows his easiest path to the 53-man roster and his fourth team in the NFL — he also played for New England and Cincinnati.
"I'm just going to go out there and do what I do, which is special teams first, receiver second," Tate said.
Unlike the receiver position, the returner roles in New Orleans are wide open, even though veteran Ted Ginn Jr. and third-year receiver Tommylee Lewis both have experience. Days before the Saints signed Tate, Payton and special-teams coach Mike Westhoff both commented on the uncertainty of the returner position.
And now there's a veteran in camp who might be able to make the spot a lot more reliable.
"It's training camp," Tate said. "Everything is open."