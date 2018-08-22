COSTA MESA, Calif. — While Manti Te'o squares off against his old Chargers teammates in southern California this weekend, he will have one eye on Hawaii as it faces Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 hurricane bearing down on the islands at the end of this week.
Te'o is not the only Saint who will be watching closely. Veteran center Max Unger, linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha and second-year defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen were all born and raised in Hawaii.
Te'o's family is split at the moment. His father, Brian, is in Califonia for work, while his mother, four sisters and little brother are on Oahu. According to reports, Oahu is expected to start feeling the effects of Lane on Thursday and into Friday.
"It's difficult for us to be here and for them to be there," Te'o said. "My mom was shopping, everybody was at Costco, shopping and getting gas and all of that stuff. Definitely a lot of prayers going out to my family and other families, to be safe, to be extra cautious with everything that's happening."
Te'o and his father find themselves in a tough position, forced to watch the news and stay in touch from afar.
"I know he's worried a lot," Te'o said. There's no worse feeling than you're away from things and there's nothing you can do. I know my dad and my parents raised us the right way, so I know they're ready."