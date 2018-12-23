Ted Ginn Jr. is set to make his return to action.
The wide receiver is active for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which puts him on pace to play for the first time since Week 4 against the New York Giants.
Wide receivers Simmie Cobbs and Austin Carr are inactive this week.
New Orleans will also have offensive tackle Terron Armstead active, which comes at an advantageous time with backup offensive tackle Jermod Bushrod out due to a hamstring injury. Armstead missed the last five games due to a pectoral injury.
Linebacker Manti Te'o, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, tight end Dan Arnold and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are also inactive.