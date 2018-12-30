His Twitter handle is Can't Guard Mike.
Now Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has the receptions title to prove just how hard it is for someone to guard him.
Thomas, in his third season, caught 125 passes this season to finish as the NFL's leader.
Philadelohia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz finished second with 116 catches.
Thomas' 125 receptions is the most receptions in a season since 2015 when Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had 136 receptions.
Thomas is the first Saints' player in 49 years to finish a season as the league's leader in receptions.
Danny Abramowicz led the league in receptions in 1969 with 73.
Thomas caught five passes for 29 yards in Sunday's regular season finale, a 33-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
One of those receptions, a 6-yarder from Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter, moved Thomas into the Saints' record book as well. He set the team's single season record for receiving yards in a season. Thomas came into the game with 1,376 receiving yards, just 24 yards shy breaking of Horn's 1,399 yards in 2004.
“I just want to be judged on the progress I make year in and year out," Thomas said. "I just kept fighting on the field to play a play whenever a chance presented itself and gave a lot of effort to help my team win, and eventually good things happen, and I got it.”
Sean Payton isn't surprised by any of Thomas' accomplishments.
"He's got so many other, more significant things that are going to happen in his career," Payton said. "He's a fantastic player for us. It's good to see him get a milestone like that. For him, it's all about winning though."
Thomas finished the regular season with 125 catches for 1,405 yards. His yardage total ranked fifth in the league.
"I'm proud of him," said Bridgewater. "He is guy who works extremely hard. You guys may not see it, but he's staying after practice with Drew (Brees) and those guys are perfecting their crafts."