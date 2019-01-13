Another week, another rematch as the Saints continue their march toward Atlanta and Super Bowl 53.

After a come-from-behind 20-14 victory over the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, they have set up another date with the Los Angeles Rams. New Orleans beat the Rams 45-36 in a Week 9 showdown earlier this season.

The Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 in their own divisional round matchup.

The rematch will get the early-game treatment on Sunday, Jan. 20. Kickoff will be at 2:05 p.m. on Fox.

The Patriots and Chiefs will face off on the opposite side of the bracket in the AFC Championship in the late time slot: 5:40 p.m. on CBS.

