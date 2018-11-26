Saints safety Vonn Bell got a chance to see Ezekiel Elliott every day in practice during their playing days together at Ohio State University.
A "Buckeye brother for life," Bell calls him.
So Bell knows all too well the tall task at hand when the Saints try to slow down the league's leading rusher and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
"He's a workhorse," Bell said. "He can bring a load, so you know you have to bring your lunchpail."
Elliott, whose 1,074 yards is tops in the NFL, is one of just two backs in the league (Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams is the other) to have already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.
"He's the complete package when it comes to a running back," said Saints defensive end Alex Okafor. "Good size, and he can catch the ball. But I think his best quality is his vision. He's so patient. When you talk about patience and vision, I'd say him and (the Steelers') Le'Veon Bell are in a class of their own."
Elliott has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past three games. He averaged a whopping 7.9 yards per carry three weeks ago when he went for 151 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sean Payton credits the Cowboys' improved line play over the past three weeks for some of that success. The addition of receiver Amari Cooper, who has played four games with the Cowboys after being traded from the Oakland Raiders, has played a role as well.
But Elliott didn't just start posting huge numbers over the past few weeks. He has gone over the century mark in six of the Cowboys' 11 games. Dallas is 5-1 when he gets to 100 yards.
Something will have to give Thursday night, though, considering the Saints have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL.
The Saints are allowing just 73.2 yards on the ground per game. Last week, they held the Atlanta Falcons to just 26 yards rushing on 16 attempts (1.6 yards per carry).
Even more impressive, the Saints haven't allowed a back to go over 100 yards since Washington Redskins' back Samaje Perine went for 117 yards on Nov. 19, 2017. That's a string of 20 consecutive games without yielding 100 yards to an opposing back.
"Generally, if you’re playing good run defense it’s all 11, getting everyone to the football," Payton said. "This will be a challenge this week with the way they run the ball and their ability to not only give it to Elliott, but their ability with the quarterback and some of the designed runs. So we’ll have to be on point this week. Generally that means everyone’s tackling. It can’t just mean eight or 10, and I think that’s been the case.”
Saints cornerback Eli Apple, like Bell, was Elliott's college teammate and knows what the defense is up against. Apple also spent his first two seasons with the New York Giants and played in the same division with Elliott before coming to the Saints in October.
"He's doing the same thing in the NFL that he was doing in college," Apple said. "He can run, catch, hurdle people. He just has the whole package. We will have to create a wall on defense and make sure he doesn't break any big runs or get any chunk plays. We just have to be disciplined."
Elliott will be the fourth of the league's current top eight rushers the Saints have faced this season. They held the No. 2 rusher, Todd Gurley of the Rams, to 68 yards. The No. 4 rusher, Saquon Barkley of the Giants, had 44 yards. And Washington's Adrian Peterson, currently eighth in the league in rushing, finished with just 6 yards.
"I feel like every week I'm saying, 'This is going to be the best back we play,' " Okafor said. "Starting with Saquon, then Gurley then (Cincinnati's Joe) Mixon and now Elliott. They are all Tier 1 backs. I'd have to really sit down and think about it as far as who is the best. But if there is a best, Elliott's definitely on that plateau."