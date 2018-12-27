Terron Armstead says his current plan is to be healthy in time for the playoffs.
The left tackle was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after aggravating the pectoral injury that kept him sidelined the previous five games, but he remains optimistic.
"That's the plan," he said when asked if he plans to play in the playoffs. "Be ready for the first playoff game."
New Orleans is expected to rest a handful of players this week against the Carolina Panthers. That means Armstead should have two weeks to rest his pectoral before the Saints appear in a playoff game.
Armstead wasn't sure to classify it as a setback or if a premature return, but he remains hopeful that he'll be ready to play when the time comes.