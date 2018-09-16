No one probably took the Cleveland Browns' narrow loss to the New Orleans Saints harder than placekicker Zane Gonzalez Sunday.

Gonzalez, in his second year with the Browns out of Arizona State, missed two extra points and two field goals, including a 52-yard kick that would have tied the game in the final seconds of Sunday's matchup in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

While social media had plenty to say about Gonzalez's misses, including a take from NBA superstar LeBron James, Saints placekicker Wil Lutz, who also missed a field goal in the contest, and punter Thomas Morstead were seen consoling a visibly distraught Gonzalez following the game.

A clip posted by The Checkdown on their Twitter account shows Lutz patting Gonzalez on the back following the Saints' win. Lutz followed up on that post with a tweet of his own, saying he hopes "to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward."

"At the end of the day it's not 'just a game' to us, this is our livelihood," Lutz said. "Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else's. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too."

At the end of the day it’s not “just a game” to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else’s. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward. https://t.co/sSurZwjEKb — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) September 16, 2018

Morstead was also singled out on Twitter for his support of Gonzalez by former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts. Roberts posted a picture of Morstead consoling Gonzalez after the game, praising him for his sportsmanship and compassion.

"This is what sportsmanship looks like," Roberts said. "The world could use more of this kind of compassion. We all yearn for it in our time of need so let's give it freely to others in theirs. Thank you Thomas for being human."

This is what sportsmanship looks like. The world could use more of this kind of compassion. We all yearn for it for in our time of need so let’s give it freely to others in theirs. Thank you Thomas for being human. ⁦@thomasmorstead⁩ ⁦@ZaneG_5⁩ pic.twitter.com/6JhK5RivMj — Sally-Ann Roberts (@sallyannPowerUp) September 16, 2018