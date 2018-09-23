atlbensontribute.092318
A video board tribute to Tom Benson plays during the second TV timeout of the Saints-Falcons game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

 Contributed photo

ATLANTA — Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the rest of his organization had a classy tribute waiting for their most hated rival on Sunday. 

A tribute to late Saints owner Tom Benson played on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium videoboard during the second TV timeout, a touching gesture from the Falcons. 

A photo of Benson with the saying "Thank You for the Rivalry" appeared on the video board for a couple of seconds.

Atlanta did make a mistake on the Benson tribute, though. A misspelling of the word "rivalry" meant the message actually read "Thank You for the Rilvary."

