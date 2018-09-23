ATLANTA — Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the rest of his organization had a classy tribute waiting for their most hated rival on Sunday.
A tribute to late Saints owner Tom Benson played on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium videoboard during the second TV timeout, a touching gesture from the Falcons.
A photo of Benson with the saying "Thank You for the Rivalry" appeared on the video board for a couple of seconds.
Atlanta did make a mistake on the Benson tribute, though. A misspelling of the word "rivalry" meant the message actually read "Thank You for the Rilvary."
The @AtlantaFalcons just did a video tribute for Tom Benson #respect #NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/5egJID1nMy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 23, 2018