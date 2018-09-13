Three New Orleans Saints who were not spotted at practice on Wednesday were back on Thursday.
Wide receivers Michael Thomas (illness) and Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) both returned to practice, and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was there for the start of practice after missing the open portion of Wednesday's practice.
Thomas was a full participant in practice; Ginn and Armstead were both listed as limited.
Left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) was limited for the second consecutive practice. Peat missed the season opener against Tampa Bay last week.
Only nose tackle Tyeler Davison (foot), who is battling a short-term injury, was held out of practice entirely.