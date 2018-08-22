COSTA MESA, Calif. – The natural inclination here is to start with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, to use the scene and set the stage for how training camp has ramped up to the next level.
Just minutes after taking the field alongside the Los Angeles Chargers, the wide receiver threw a stiffarm at Jeff Richards during a one-on-one drill and found himself exchanging words with the cornerback after the play.
It never elevated to anything more than jabber, and Thomas instead responded by putting on a clinic through the rest of the drill.
“I guess he didn’t like it,” Thomas said. “I don’t know what to do about that.”
It is the perfect way to set the table and go into detail about how the Saints measured up Wednesday. But that wasn't the most important thing to happen. The most important thing was the realization that it now feels OK for the Saints to make some mistakes in practice without going into full-blown crisis mode.
And make no mistake: We could have picked out a couple of moments from Wednesday and twisted them into a reason for panic during the Saints' three straight 7-9 season. It wouldn't have been disingenious. The prism was just different.
So check out these details: Drew Brees threw an interception and was stripped of the ball once. The Saints defense busted a coverage and allowed Los Angeles to find the end zone a couple of times.
Those moments would have stood out in other years. All the good things that happened — the Saints offense moved the ball well, the defense created its own turnovers, the running game did well — would have been overshadowed. The truth is that Wednesday was a fine practice session with a handful of things to clean up.
Just think back to a year ago. The Saints struggled in their first joint practice with the Chargers last year here in California. And while those struggles were real, there was legitimate concern by the time the practice was over.
“I said this to these guys earlier: A year ago both these teams were sitting here really in the middle of tough divisions, and I do not know necessarily if either were picked to do well in their division,” coach Sean Payton said.
Overreacting to everything now seems foolish, as does viewing one practice as being anything more than one practice. The teams are still measuring, and that’s only natural, but these things can now serve as a device to help illuminate the trouble areas the Saints need to tune up. And sometimes having those things revealed, in a safe setting, can be valuable.
New Orleans is still working toward getting everything to click, and that is going to take some time. You can see the growing connection between Brees and wide receiver Cam Meredith. At times it yields results, like the crossing route he caught during the practice, and at times it doesn’t, like when a pass intended for Meredith was somehow off the mark and intercepted.
On defense, a disguised coverage ended up getting smoked for a long gain when it didn’t unfold quickly enough to counteract the wide receiver, who got behind the secondary. In previous years, this would have been viewed as a huge problem — more of the same old, same old. With this defense, which has proven its worth, you shrug it off and keep it moving. They should figure it out.
There isn’t a whole lot of “fact or fiction” left to play with the Saints. The only thing left to find out in the preseason is whether rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport can play, and that is going to take more than one practice. Otherwise, the Saints have talent. The team should be good.
Melvin Ingram slapping the ball out of Brees’ hands when he shouldn’t have (Ingram apologized after practice), or the two teams arguing over who started the team celebrations where everyone runs together and poses for a picture after trading interceptions, isn’t going to change any of that.
A lot of travel miles went into this realization, but the Saints traveled a whole lot farther to get to this point.