Notable observations from New Orleans Saints training camp, Day 5 from The Advocate's Nick Underhill:
Dress code: Pads
Attendance: WR Brandon Coleman, TE Michael Hoomanawanui, WR Travin Dural, S Kamrin Moore and C Cameron Tom did not practice. Dural (broken humerus), Moore (hamstring) and Tom (chest) suffered injuries on Sunday. OT Terron Armstead was given the day off.
Overview: This was easily the best defensive performance of the year, and perhaps of the last few training camps. It felt like every few minutes someone was making another play, which was a change from earlier in the practice when defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could be heard barking at his players to step it up. One of the more impressive plays made during the stretch came when FS Marcus Williams read a pass to WR Michael Thomas, broke down from his deep perch, and knocked it away from the wide receiver. But it felt like everyone was making plays. P.J. Williams broke up a pass to Cam Meredith and Marshon Lattimore knocked one away from Thomas. Ken Crawley added another. LB Nate Stupar and CB Arthur Maulet later forced a fumble following a Terrence West catch. For a while, it felt like the offense couldn’t get anything done.
Positional changes: Demario Davis and A.J. Klein were back at linebacker. Patrick Robinson was again starting at slot cornerback after P.J. Williams filled the role on Sunday. DT David Onyemata was again starting ahead of Sheldon Rankins. As we keep saying, it is too soon to know what any of these roster moves mean. At some point they will stick. Until then, it should just be treated as rotating and trying guys out in different spots.
One-on-one highlights: Jermon Bushrod had an impressive win over Alex Okafor during which he used a near-arm swipe to take away the defensive end’s bull rush. … Sheldon Rankins won with a rush against Larry Warford that happened so fast it almost looked like he wasn’t being opposed. … Marcus Davenport was mixed during the drill. He lost to Terron Armstead and then had a better repetition against Michael Ola. … DT Jay Bromley keeps performing well. He also had at least two run stuffs during team drills.
Dan Arnold’s journey: Arnold is attempting to transition from wide receiver to tight end. His receiving skills are clear. He illustrated that during a one-on-one drill when he caught a deep pass against SS Vonn Bell. But he showed his rawness when he was easily beaten by Hau’oli Kikaha during a running play. Arnold doesn’t have to be a strong blocker. He just needs to be serviceable, but it’s clear he has some work to do.
Demario’s day: This felt like the best practice Demario Davis has had since coming here. At the very least, it contained the most highlights. The linebacker intercepted a pass during team drills and also had a run stuff. He paired up with A.J. Klein in the nickel package. Davis is expected to be a big part of the defense this season and these are the kind of plays he was brought here to make.
More linebacker highlights: LB Alex Anzalone had one of the plays of the day when he went up the seam with TE Deon Yelder and snagged away a pass during 7-on-7 drills. We’re yet to see them work together, but the thought of having Davis and Anzalone together in a nickel package is intriguing. Those two players could cover a lot of ground together.
More on that 7-on-7 session: The defense completely dominated it. Kurt Coleman, Craig Robinson and Anzalone all intercepted passes, and Patrick Robinson dropped one. Davis broke up two , and Williams had another. Not to overhype the session, but this drill typically favors the offense. It didn’t on Monday. This was one of the better defensive 7-on-7 sessions you will see. The only notable offensive success came when Drew Brees hit Ted Ginn Jr. deep for a touchdown. It looked like Lattimore was sitting, waiting to jump a route and got caught out of position.
Notes: Meredith had a nice reception on a deep pass from J.T. Barrett with Arthur Maulet in coverage. … Tre’Quan Smith also had another good reception and showed his physicality by pulling in the ball with Justin Hardee draped on his back. … The Saints have used about 15 different players at gunner and jammer on the punt team. It’s too soon to know who has a lead at those posts.
Quarterback stats during team drills:
Drew Brees: 8-for-16, 1 INT (37-for-61, 1 INT overall)
Tom Savage: 4-for-6 (15-for-21)
Taysom Hill: 2-for-9 (12-for-35, 2 INTs)
J.T. Barrett: 2-for-2 (9-for-20, 2 INTs)