Austin Carr waited patiently for his chance.
A preseason star in New England, claimed by the Saints off of waivers at the end of training camp, the undrafted rookie from Northwestern spent his entire rookie season on the 53-man roster but played only 12 snaps.
Carr got his moment on Sunday. With Cameron Meredith inactive, Carr started in the slot and caught two passes for 20 yards in a losing effort to Tampa Bay.
"It kind of feels like a 'finally' moment," Carr said. "I'm finally starting to contribute, work and develop a role."
For Carr, simply making the 53-man roster was an uphill climb, given the additions of Meredith in free agency and Tre'Quan Smith in the draft.
"You guys can see it, we have a talented wide receiver room," Carr said. "It's just a matter of grinding, day in and day out."
The first catch of Carr's career came on an 11-yard route over the middle in the third quarter.
But it's hard to enjoy a milestone when the Saints are behind on the scoreboard.
"It was bittersweet," Carr said. "You want it to be part of a winning effort, and you look back and wonder what am I missing? How can I get better? I had fun out there, but you want it to be in a winning effort."