The Saints have a high level of respect for Joe Flacco.
New Orleans views him has one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and believes he has the credentials to back it up.
“You measure a quarterback by your wins and your losses and your playoffs and your Super Bowls,” coach Sean Payton said. “His horse has a ton of skins on it, and he is a tremendous competitor. Shoot, he’s one of those upper-echelon players in our league.”
Flacco is currently enjoying one of his better seasons and will face New Orleans on Sunday in Baltimore. After averaging just 196.3 yards passing per game last season, he’s up to 298 through six games this season, which is the highest mark of his career. He’s also completing 62.1 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
One of the reasons Flacco is playing so well is that he has a prolific downfield target in John Brown, who is currently averaging more than 20 yards per reception. The other reason is the quarterback has been able to create some things for himself.
“He has extremely rare arm talent, and he’s first in the NFL outside the pocket,” Payton said. “We just saw someone the other night that was good outside the pocket. Flacco is No. 1 in quarterback efficiency rating when he’s outside the pocket.
“He’s not just in the pocket as a passer. He can create. He does a great job of locating guys down the field. He can get to those funny body throws.”
That someone the Saints saw recently was Washington’s Alex Smith, who only completed one of his passes outside of the pocket. New Orleans, in general, has done a good job not getting beat through the air on extended plays the last two seasons.
The only quarterback who did any damage was Kirk Cousins, who connected on four passes for 70 yards outside of the pocket last year while playing for Washington. Los Angeles’ Jared Goff also hit on four passes for 41 yards in 2017.