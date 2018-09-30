The New Orleans Saints continue their first road trip of the season, traveling to face the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season.

Get a preview of today's game, including analysis of both teams, injury reports and expert predictions below.

FOUR DOWNS

Let it all work out

The Saints have taken a step toward alleviating whatever concerns exist about their run defense through the first three weeks of the season, but the group hasn’t faced a test quite like Saquon Barkley yet. The rookie is a dynamic runner who will look to expose whatever weaknesses might exist within the unit.

Let it fly

Say whatever you want about the rest of the secondary (it’s all fair), but Marshon Lattimore has turned it around since struggling Week 1 against Mike Evans. Julio Jones didn’t do anything notable when the two were paired up during the first half of last week’s game against the Falcons. He’ll another opportunity to prove himself this week against Odell Beckham Jr.

Open safe

It was expected the Saints would have some issues in the running game when Mark Ingram was suspended for the first four games of the season. It wasn’t expected that those issues would also extend to Alvin Kamara. New Orleans is only averaging 3.9 yards per carry after being at 4.7 last year. The Giants are allowing 4.6, so that figure should improve this week.

Can't be broken

The Saints can’t have the same issues they’ve had in the secondary the last few weeks. As secondary coach Aaron Glenn said this week, it’s one thing to get beat physically, it’s something entirely different when the team beats itself with communication errors or busted coverages. P.J. Williams could be standing in this week, so the Saints need to eliminate both.

FILM STUDY

The Saints need to bust out of their slump

That might sound like a weird statement to make about a 2-1 team, but these Saints aren’t measuring up to last year’s Saints. The defense, which was supposed to be ascending, has only looked good against the Cleveland Browns, and that was before Baker Mayfield took over at quarterback.

This team needs to a game where everything clicks. That moment came last year in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Maybe the Giants can be that type of opponent this year.

The Giants aren’t an easy mark. For all the talk about Eli Manning over the last year, he’s still a perfectly fine starting quarterback. He’s completed 73.6 percent of his passes for 800 yards with three touchdowns and one interception during his first three games this season.

With his array of weapons, which include Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, Manning and the Giants have the firepower needed to keep New Orleans down. But that also means this team has the firepower that snuffing New York out could serve as a rallying point.

And the Saints desperately need one of those. The defense expected more of itself but is quickly approaching a critical juncture. You can literally see some finger pointing happening on the field. It isn’t a big deal right now, but all of that goes away with a couple good games, which is all this group needs to get it going.

The talent is still there. Most of the same players from last season are still here. There is no reason for this group to be this poor. The execution simply hasn’t been there.

Everyone needs a slump buster. The Saints would gladly allow one of New Orleans’ native sons to suffer so its team can prosper once again.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Saints pass

Advantage: Saints

Have you seen Michael Thomas this season? He’s unstoppable.

When the Saints run

Advantage: Saints

The Giants haven’t been able to stop the run this year. Maybe the Saints get it going this week.

When the Giants pass

Advantage: Giants

New Orleans has a lot to figure out in the secondary.

When the Giants run

Advantage: Saints

New Orleans will have a big test up against Saquon Barkley.

Special teams

Advantage: Saints

The Saints have done well in this area this season.

--

NUMBERS TO KNOW

95

Percentage of passes Michael Thomas has caught this season

1

Takeaway by the Saints the season

3

Giveaways by the Giants this season

10

Passing plays over 20 yards by the Giants this season

INJURY REPORT

Saints

Out: LB Manti Te’o (knee)

Questionable: DE Marcus Davenport (hip)

The Saints were without Te’o last week, which meant a heavy dose of A.J. Klein and Demaio Davis at linebacker. It worked out well, but Te’o is solid on base downs, and the Giants have a good running game.

If Davenport can’t play, it could get Trey Hendrickson active. New Orleans would also likely limit its rotations on the defense line a bit.

Giants

Out: CB Eli Apple (groin), TE Evan Engram (knee), WR Cody Latimer (foot), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot), LB Olivier Vernon (ankle)

Questionable: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), WR Stacy Coley (hamstring)

Manti Te'o out, Marcus Davenport questionable as Saints injury report clears A lot of big names made an appearance on the New Orleans Saints injury report this week.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Maybe this is the week things click for the Saints. It feels like it is bound to happen. This team still has a lot of talent in its secondary. Even if not, New Orelans should be able to keep winning against a depleted Giants team while figure it out.

Saints 31, Giants 24

Rod Walker

The back end of the defense has struggled mightily, but the guys up front will create havoc on Eli and make the secondary's job easier this week. Saints get to 3-1 for first time since 2013.

Saints 30, Giants 20

Joel A. Erickson

Pass rush decides this game. A New Orleans defensive front that has played well takes on a Giants offensive line that has not, and New York has to try to get pressure without the services of Olivier Vernon.

Saints 27, Giants 17

Scott Rabalais

One more week. Just one more week before Mark Ingram returns. Fortunately for the Saints, meanwhile, they get one of your less intimidating road tests going to the Meadowlands to face the Giants. There’s a giant difference between 3-1 and 2-2, and here’s betting the Saints take the high road.

Saints 27, Giants 17

