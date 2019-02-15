The Saints are adding Phil Galiano as an assistant special teams coach.
The former Penn State coach will assist Darren Rizzi, who was hired as New Orleans' special teams coordinator this week, according to ESPN.
Penn State finished 77th in the country in Football Outsider's rating of special teams play. It was 88th the year before, but 11th in 2016.
Galiano told Fight on State that inconsistency was an issue the team battled last season.
“I think it’s a couple things. It’s inconsistency," Galiano said. "We punt the ball 73 yards once, and then we shank the next. That’s kind of happened throughout the year. It’s our execution. It’s the responsibility of us as coaches to make sure they’re confident and understand what their responsibilities are. We haven’t done it. We haven’t done it consistently all year long."
Last year was Galiano's only season as Penn State's special teams coordinator, though held the role at Rutgers (2015) and was a special teams assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-2013).
He also served as a special teams intern under Rizzi in Miami during the 2016 season. Galiano also worked as the outside linebackers coach on Rizzi's New Haven staff in 2001. The two also worked together at Rutgers from 2004-06.