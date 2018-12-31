The Saints are expected to have some assistant coaches garner interest for other jobs this offseason.
Several teams fired their head coach on Monday, including the Cardinals, Bengals, Dolphins, Broncos, Jets, Buccaneers, Packers and Browns.
Last year, tight ends coach Dan Campbell interviewed for some openings. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael have also garnered interest at times.
The NFL Network reported the Browns and Packers have both requested to speak with Campbell about their openings.
Coach Sean Payton said the team’s focus is solely on this season, but he also acknowledges that the members of his staff are likely to have other opportunities at one point or another.
“Listen, Dennis, Dan and Pete, those guys have all had opportunities to interview (before),” Payton said. “Dennis has been a head coach.”
Payton did not comment on any of the individual firings and was not happy with how the NFL Network has covered people losing their jobs.
“ I mean, the league’s own network, so in other words, our ownership, our owners’ network that they own have created this, marketed this and sold this ‘Black Monday,’ and it’s just disappointing,” he said.