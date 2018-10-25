Green adds depth to o-line
New Orleans signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Chaz Green on Wednesday to help a line that has been hit with injuries recently.
"I'm loving it," Green said. "It's been a crazy 48 hours, I'm loving this culture. I'm loving this team. The Saints have similar schemes to what we ran in Dallas. When I got here I saw that some of the terminology carries over as well so it makes it that much quicker and that much easier to pick up on."
Green was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft and appeared in 14 games last season, starting four. He hasn't played this season after being released by the Cowboys in September.
He has spent his time working out six days a week in Dallas.
Green played mostly tackle in Dallas, but also played four games at guard.
"I've been lining up at guard here because that's where they (the Saints) are the most thin," said Green.
Green's signing came on the same day the Saints placed guard Josh LeRibeus on injured reserve.
"We felt like (Chaz) is an experienced lineman who gives us depth with some of the injuries," said Sean Payton. "We think he is a guard first, not tackle. I think he is someone who’s smart. We’ve seen it on film. You always have a short list and if you get nicked up or guys get hurt, you kind of move to that list. He is someone we’re familiar with.”
LeRibeus suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against Baltimore when he started in place of Andrus Peat (concussion) last week.
Peat, who participated in practice this week, said on Wednesday that he expects to play in Sunday.