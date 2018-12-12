The most automatic play in the New Orleans Saints’ playbook isn’t an Alvin Kamara run or a pass to Michael Thomas.

It’s Drew Brees, at the goal line, diving over the pile for a score. The New Orleans quarterback has become so good at the play that it is unstoppable — even when the opponent sees it coming.

“I can’t think of the miss,” coach Sean Payton said. “He’s athletic. He has a great feel for it.”

There has been one — a goal-line play against Denver in 2008 when Brees fumbled. Otherwise, he has converted on 12 of his 13 attempts from the 1-yard line dating to 2006. His most recent success came during Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving him a career-high four rushing touchdowns this season.

Brees’ success rate on those plays is better than any other quarterback with 10 or more attempts since 2006. Carolina’s Cam Newton (77 percent) ranks second and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford (75 percent) ranks third. New England’s Tom Brady has had 13 of his 23 attempts stuffed. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has scored on eight of his 14 attempts.

Former Atlanta and Philadelphia quarterback Michael Vick had the same number of attempts as Brees throughout his career. He only connected on nine.

Brees isn’t like other people when it comes to this play. He’s better and more consistent at it than any other quarterback who has run the play during this era. But when you ask him or his teammates about how or why he's so good at it, they react the same way a member of the waitstaff might respond if you ask why they never drop dishes.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk: “It looks like he grabs the ball and jumps over and puts the ball over.”

Offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod: “I don’t know what it is. I just hope he keeps doing it.”

Brees: “I guess a good vertical.”

Maybe the answer is obvious, but there is something different about the play here than in other places, and outside of having a quarterback with a good vertical and instincts, it probably helps to have a group of players up front who can clear the way.

It's all about wedge-blocking, getting low and trying to create enough movement for the quarterback to go up and over the line. If the offensive line gives up even a couple of inches, it could be the difference between Brees getting knocked back or getting into the end zone.

“We come off the ball and make sure that no one can get a hand up on him,” Bushrod said. “We understand the situation. It’s up to us up front to get off the ball when we’re supposed to. Don’t get pushed back. Who cares about the linebackers? If we take care of the guys up front, by the time he extends, it’s a touchdown.”

The New Orleans defense has faced 12 quarterback runs from the 1-yard line since 2006. Only seven of them have resulted in touchdowns; five have been stopped.

One of the things that makes it harder for the defense in those situations is when there is a little bit of movement.

On Sunday’s touchdown at Tampa, Brees signaled for Zach Line to start moving. The fullback only moved his feet a few inches before the snap, but it was enough to create indecision. The same thing happened in Week 10 against the Bengals. In Week 3 against the Falcons, Brees just went for it.

Against the Rams in 2016, it was tight end Josh Hill motioning across the formation, and in 2013 against the Rams, Ben Watson did the same thing. Other times, Brees just goes for it, which was the case on a few attempts against the Panthers over the years.

An offense needs to have enough variance to hide any tells, but that motion can be deadly for the defense.

“He’ll send a guy on motion, and that messes with people’s eyes,” defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. “In a split-second, he pulls it back. There’s really nothing you can do to stop it. He would literally have to tell you, ‘I’m putting the ball over the goal line; come stop it.’ Once the tip of the ball crosses the plane, touchdown. It’s really the most automatic play we have.”

It is unstoppable. It might not be the most complicated thing the Saints do, but they do it better than everyone else.