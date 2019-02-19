The Saints have re-signed Michael Ola to a one-year deal.
The veteran offensive lineman re-upped with New Orleans for one more season on a deal worth $805,000. The contract qualifies for the minimum-salary benefit, which means Ola will only count as $645,000 against the salary cap, according to a source.
Ola finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain. He bounced on and off the roster last season, appearing in six games as a reserve offensive lineman.
New Orleans has been working on making some moves to retain players over the last couple weeks. It also locked down several exclusive rights free agents, including cornerback Justin Hardee.