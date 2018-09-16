A simple short throw from Drew Brees to Benjamin Watson in Sunday's win over the Browns might have seemed like a fairly forgettable play.
But it carried plenty of meaning for Watson.
A 4-yard grab in the second quarter was the 500th catch of Watson's career, a grab that places him 14th on the NFL's all-time list for catches by a tight end.
By game's end, Watson was up to 502 after making three catches for 19 yards, leaving him just four short of passing former Colts star Dallas Clark and Titans legend Frank Wycheck, who are tied at 505.
"It is, considering that the guys on the list are Hall of Fame players," Watson said. "It's definitely something to be proud of, it's a motivating factor. Those guys are guys that I watched for years. To be 14th down the line, until the next guy comes along, is a good thing, and I'm proud of that."
Watson's accomplishment is remarkable, given that he has not always been the clear No. 1 tight end in every year of his 15 seasons in the NFL.
But he's been an important player for four franchises now, and as Watson marches up the list, he appreciates the significance of the number.
"I can't say that it was a goal, but there have been years with a lot of receptions, there have been years where there aren't that many," Watson said. "I'm happy that it came from Drew Brees, I'll tell you that much."