Alex Okafor was one sack away from earning $400,000.

The New Orleans defensive end's contract included an incentive that would have paid him that mount if he finished the season with five sacks. He only accumulated four.

But the Saints still took care of him, paying out the incentive even though he fell short of the goal, according to a source. ESPN first rerported the bonus payout.

Okafor returned to the Saints last offsesason on a two-year deal after suffering a torn Achilles that cut short his 2017 season. However, he triggered a clause in his contract by getting to three sacks that allows him to opt out of the final year of his contract.

Okafor, is set to make a $1.7 million base salary next year as well as a $1.3 million rosterr bonus.

The defensive end could then earn $62,500 for each game active, for a possible total of $1 million if active for all 16 games. He could also earn bonuses for reaching five ($250,000), seven ($350,000) and nine ($400,000) sacks next season, for a possible total of $1 million.

