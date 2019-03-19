The New Orleans Saints are reportedly in the mix to land pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who is a member of the Dolphins but could be traded out of Miami.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Quinn is being hosted by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Quinn played eight seasons with the St. Louis and then Los Angeles Rams, making two Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2014, before one season with the Dolphins.

In 2018, he finished with 6.5 sacks.

Last week defensive end Alex Okafor agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Okafor played the past two seasons with the Saints. His 2017 season was interrupted after the 10th game when he suffered a torn Achilles after recording 43 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The Saints, showing how strongly they believed in how he would return from the injury, signed him to a 2-year contract in March 2018. He recorded 36 tackles and four sacks this past season.

His production (recording at least three sacks) allowed him to opt out of the final year of his contract. His original contract from last March stated that he had to give written notice to the club to reach free agency, but it was updated in late December with language that automatically voided the final year of his contract. The language changed in that negotiation which was executed to pay Okafor a $400,000 sack bonus even though he came up a half sack shy of reaching the five needed for it to be paid out.

Okafor has started at defensive end opposite perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan.

The Saints traded up in last year's draft to add another defensive end, Marcus Davenport out of the University of Texas - San Antonio.

Davenport showed flashes of his potential during his rookie season, finishing with 22 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 games. He played the second half of the season battling a toe injury.