Mark Ingram has the Saints playoff rushing record all to himself.

With a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter, Ingram passed Pierre Thomas for No. 1 on the franchise's postseason rushing list.

He moved up from No. 3 before the game, also moving past Reggie Bush, who was in attendance for the game.

It's the second franchise mark in the past three games for Ingram, who passed Deuce McAllister for most rushing touchdowns in franchise history during a Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He entered the game needing just 58 yards to pass McAllister for most rushing yards in Saints franchise history.

Ingram has played all eight seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans after being selected No. 28 overall out of Alabama in 2011.

