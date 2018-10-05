The move has always been there for Sheldon Rankins.
It was a product of necessity back when he first found it. As a bigger guy on the basketball court, other players would set their feet and draw charges against him when Rankins drove the lane. So, one day, he decided to spin around the defensive player. It worked.
“For me, it was just the way I was going to the basket,” Rankins said. “Guys were going to try to cut me off and take a charge. I’d spin back and get an easy layup or dunk. It was something that was just natural for me on the court.”
That same move has become one of the staples of Rankins’ arsenal as a pass rusher. The Saints defensive tackle used it in his rookie debut in 2016 to beat a 49ers guard for a pressure, and it was there again last week when he twice used it to get after Giants quarterback Eli Manning. On one of the attempts, he caused Patrick Omameh to fall to the ground.
Rankins’ spin is so quick and smooth that it has become his signature move. Cam Jordan has “California Cool,” which is his twist on how he sets up a swim move. Rankins has this. Whenever someone else on the line attempts a spin, the players in the meeting room will often crack, “Oh, he’s been watching Sheldon,” which is flattering, but it is also real. No one can quite do it like Rankins.
“That’s a technician right there,” Jordan said. “That’s his thing. When you talk about Ranks’ inside spin move – I even watched him reverse from an ‘A’ gap to a ‘B’ gap – he’s been cold at that as long as he’s been here.
“When I see it on film, I’m just like, ‘Yep, that’s something that I haven’t put into the --I can spin, it’s just not going to be as nice as him. His ability to rotate and pin a guard’s arm like he does, it’s impressive.”
Rankins is smart about the move. He doesn’t want to show it too much and saves it for the right moments. Using it too much might dilute its effectiveness.
There are times when he has to set it up by enticing an offensive lineman to block him a certain way, but Rankins can typically go for it whenever he wants and find success as long as he saves it for the right moments.
“It just kind of depends on how guys pass set me,” Rankins said. “Generally, I just kind of pull it out in certain situations where I’m like, ‘Listen, we need a win. I need to go make a play,’ and it usually comes through for me.”
Rankins might be off to the best start of his career. He only has one sack this season, but his play looks different on film. He’s more active in the pass rush and impacts throws even when it doesn’t result in a counting stat. He has picked up seven pressures in the last two games against Atlanta and the New York Giants. Many of those rushes led to the quarterback throwing an incomplete pass.
Rankins can feel the progress. He says he’s just scratching the surface of his potential, but also adds that he's a complete three-technique defensive tackle and can be “one of the best ones to do it.” Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen said he noticed a difference in Rankins during camp and it has carried over to the season.
“Sheldon is playing tougher; he’s playing more stout at the point of attack,” Nielsen said. “He’s got all the tools. He can do it now. He definitely can.”
Rankins hasn’t had the easiest job here. Last season he ended up playing defensive end late in the year after injuries hit the Saints, and there are times when he sacrifices his pursuit of stats to help others get after quarterbacks.
And rushing alongside Jordan can have its benefits and drawbacks. Having someone like Jordan, who can bend the edge, often means quarterbacks can’t get deep into their drops. That keeps them higher up in the pocket where Rankins has easier access. But it also means having teams throw tight ends towards his side of the line or slide a center their direction, which makes it harder to get off blocks.
But he’s getting the job done and continues to grow within this defense.
“This is Year 3 for him,” Nielsen said. “Sometimes it takes a little bit where he played a lot of snaps, and he made some plays, but I think this year you’re seeing his confidence grow.”
There’s no need to put any spin on that.