Former New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson, who retired at the end of the season before having a change of heart and signing with the New England Patriots, will miss the first four games of the season.

Watson announced on Sunday in a Facebook post that he will be suspended for the first four games

Watson, in the Facebook post, said he failed a drug test for Bio Identical Testosterone Cypionate, which he was prescribed by doctors after he had decided to retire.

"As a professional athlete for the last 15 years I know very well the limitations on what can be prescribed for my overall health," Watson said in the post. "After my contract expired last March I told my doctors I was finished playing, went through a series of medical tests and was prescribed Bio Identical Testosterone Cypionate to assist in healing my body and mind."

Watson spent four seasons with the Saints. He played in New Orleans from 2013-2015, then returned this past season.

He caught 148 passes for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Saints. He also became one of the team's most beloved players with his work in the community.

Watson entered the league in 2004 and played his first six seasons with the New England Patriots, who he rejoined this offseason.

He also played with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson's suspension will cause him to miss the Patriots games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

Here is what Watson said on facebook about the suspension.