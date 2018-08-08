Preseason NFL football is only a reasonable facsimile of the real thing.
The venues are the same, but the crowds are smaller. The games are televised, but not across the country. Plenty of talent is on the field, but the brightest stars are often confined to the sideline.
But the biggest difference might be the way the NFL prepares for the preseason. In a league where the chess match is so important during the regular season, the preseason is about finding out how unknown commodities react in the moment.
When the New Orleans Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams, the game will be less of a chess match and more like poker, a test of individual skills and man-to-man competition in reaction to the hands that are dealt.
"We're playing games, but we're really trying to evaluate our players," Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "We're really trying to see what do our guys do well, and what are areas that maybe they're not as good at, or weaknesses."
A lot of the preparation that goes into a regular-season game works against those goals. When players and coaches spend hours and hours in the film room during the regular season, they are often looking for opponent's weaknesses to exploit, and also ways to cover up their own weaknesses.
Preseason games are about stripping away those edges and identifying raw ability.
"We won't spend a ton of time watching tape and trying to put together a plan that we think attacks them," Allen said. "We're really going to play a lot of our base defensive stuff and let our guys go out and play and see what they can do."
Preparation is obviously a part of a player's skill set. Drew Brees is legendary for the hours he spends in a film room; Allen has spent most of his time in New Orleans trying to teach his defense to read the other team's playbook, i.e. learning so much about an opponent that they can figure out what a team might run based on down, distance and game situation.
An NFL player, with few exceptions, has to be able to learn to be successful, and the Saints coaching staff believes the variation of the preseason — four games, plus joint practices with the Chargers — varies the looks the team will see enough to identify whether or not a player can operate against different schemes.
But all of that preparation can be a barrier to evaluation. For example, a rookie might have the work ethic and the football smarts to handle all of that film work during the regular season, but he's got an inherent disadvantage in training camp against a veteran due to his lack of experience in the NFL.
The Saints coaching staff has to find the best 53 players for the season opener against Tampa Bay in September. What that requires is the coaches finding ways to make the competition as even as possible.
"The hardest thing in a preseason game is if the player doesn't know what to do, then it's hard to properly evaluate them because the assignment's missed," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "It starts with what to do and then how to do it."
That's also why teams around the league often hold out their stars in the preseason. New Orleans has seen enough of Drew Brees; Tom Savage and Taysom Hill remain something of an unknown in this offense.
And there's a benefit to a lack of game planning.
All of the preparation teams do in the regular season inevitably produces looks that don't show up on film, and a player has to adapt and adjust within his own scheme to those changes.
A team can see how a player might react to those changes in the preseason.
"If there's not much game plan, they want to see the reaction," Savage said. "A lot of times (in the regular season), teams will change up what they do on you, and you've got to react."
New Orleans has a deep and experienced roster, a team that looks on paper like it has fewer positions open during this preseason than it has in years past.
Beginning on Thursday night against Jacksonville, the coaching staff's job is to make sure that's the case.
"You want to put your best foot forward and play well," Payton said. "I think the players understand that, and it's our job as coaches to really to put them in those positions and hopefully give them those opportunities."