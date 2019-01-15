Photos: 49ers vs. Saints, pregame and game action _lowres

Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON--New Orleans Saints defensive end Tyrunn Walker (75) celebrates a sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) that caused a fumble as New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) celebrates in a NFL football game at Superdome in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014.

After Sheldon Rankins' season ended with a torn Achilles suffered against the Eagles, the Saints are turning to a familiar face ahead of a NFC Championship showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. 

New Orleans signed free agent defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker -- who began his career with New Orleans and last saw game action with the Rams in 2017 -- according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday

Rankins suffered his injury midway through the first quarter of the Saints 20-14 victory over the Eagles. His injury was confirmed by MRI to be a torn Achilles, and he was scheduled to undergo surgery this week. 

Walker, a New Iberia native, joined the Saints as undrafted free agent in 2012 and was a member of the team through 2014. He appeared in 23 games games between 2013-'14 for the Saints, notching 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks. 

Walker was most recently a member of the Buffalo Bills but was released in September. 

The Saints and Rams face off in the NFC Championship in New Orleans at 2:05 p.m. Sunday (Fox). 

