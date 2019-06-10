NO.saintssteelers2768.122418

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 31-28.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Is Drew Brees the best quarterback in the NFL?

According to New Orleans Saints teammate and defensive end Cam Jordan, that's not even up for debate.

"Isn't that obvious," Jordan said Monday on Good Morning Football.

Brees is coming off one the best seasons in his 18-year career.

The veteran signal caller was a serious MVP candidate, finishing the season with a 115.7 passer rating (a career-best), while passing for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions. His 74.4 completion percentage was also a career high.

The Saints were 13-2 in the regular season when Brees played. He helped guide the Saints to the NFC Championship Game, finishing one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl.

Brees lost the MVP race to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"He doesn't get the MVP year in and year out but eventually he's due," Jordan said.

