Is Drew Brees the best quarterback in the NFL?
According to New Orleans Saints teammate and defensive end Cam Jordan, that's not even up for debate.
"Isn't that obvious," Jordan said Monday on Good Morning Football.
Is @drewbrees the best QB in the NFL?@Saints DE @camjordan94: "Isn't that obvious?" pic.twitter.com/R41yG3Tx7A— GMFB (@gmfb) June 10, 2019
Brees is coming off one the best seasons in his 18-year career.
The veteran signal caller was a serious MVP candidate, finishing the season with a 115.7 passer rating (a career-best), while passing for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions. His 74.4 completion percentage was also a career high.
The Saints were 13-2 in the regular season when Brees played. He helped guide the Saints to the NFC Championship Game, finishing one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl.
Brees lost the MVP race to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"He doesn't get the MVP year in and year out but eventually he's due," Jordan said.
I Respect every qb in the nfc south, I wish nothing but success... except twice a yr 👀🤷🏽♂️ 2 yrs ago 3 nfc teams went to the playoffs... the level of competition is High in the nfc south. Makes our rivalries that much more fun— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 10, 2019
