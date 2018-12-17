New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison (97) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints have to figure out how to cover up whatever they are lacking on offense.
It is entirely possible this will be an illegitimate talking point when the season ends. If you remember, the same concerns existed about the defense late last season, and then that group looked fine during the playoffs.
So the Saints probably will go home and blow the doors off their next two opponents and streak into the playoffs on a high note. But right now, after watching whatever it was New Orleans was doing against the Carolina Panthers defense, it’s hard to act like everything is nice and chill.
The offense is not playing well. The Dallas game showed that. Half of the Tampa Bay game showed that. Monday's 12-9 win showed it again. Three games? That’s a trend.
"I think it makes us look at ourselves and say we can't just roll a helmet on the field and be a great offense," guard Larry Warford said.
Maybe it was a road thing more than a Saints thing. Maybe it was about linebacker Luke Kuechly calling out some of the Saints’ plays. Maybe it was about being down a left tackle and then, later, a center. It could have been about all of those things. But the offense still hasn’t looked like itself.
If we’re keeping it real, this offense, which for a while looked like the best in the NFL, isn’t even the best unit on the team right now. The defense is far and away the strength of this team. The number of chances it created for the offense was staggering. The group has been borderline elite for six weeks, which would be a great thing if everything didn’t look so hard for the offense.
It’s hard to figure out how New Orleans got here. Sean Payton was asked last week why it took the offense so long to get going against Tampa Bay. He replied that if he had the answer, it wouldn’t have taken so long to figure things out. It feels the same this week. The execution doesn’t seem to be there consistently.
"I think that was the story of the game for the offense. Too many penalties, too many mental mistakes," Warford said. "Just simple things. Fundamentals. We're a great offense, and we know better than that."
And it isn’t just one area or another. People will be quick to place blame on quarterback Drew Brees, who had some iffy passes, especially during the first half, but there are a lot of dirty hands on this one. It felt like every aspect of the offense struggled at times. It just felt slow and sluggish, like it was without tempo.
But start with Brees. He missed a few passes. The interception intended for Dan Arnold put the tight end in a rough spot. Arnold needs to make the catch — it hit his hands — but instead, it bounced off another player’s helmet and was intercepted. It was a tough play either way, and Brees probably would have liked to put it in a better spot.
Brees also made a questionable decision on a third-down throw to Michael Thomas, who was bracketed by two players, and then had an off-the-mark pass to Tre’Quan Smith on a third down to start the third quarter. Then there was the 2-point conversion returned for a score when Brees threw across his body into coverage.
"You treat it like a fourth-down play, like, hey, I'm going to throw it, give somebody a chance," Brees said. "Can't be to the point where you're giving somebody the change to run it back for two points."
But there was also a dropped pass by Ben Watson in the third quarter; and earlier in the game, on one Brees pass that was batted down, guard Andrus Peat and center Max Unger both missed blocks. Warford and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk had trouble keeping pressure away on a batted pass in the third quarter. Those weren’t the only examples of the offense giving up pressure or missing a block. Those were just the most obvious ones.
Tommylee Lewis’ fumble through the end zone at the end of the fourth quarter speaks for itself.
It’d be easy to write this one off in a vacuum. Division game. Familiar opponent. It happens. But this is a trend, and there have been far too many games where the players not named Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram haven’t stepped up. (Also give credit to Keith Kirkwood, who has been coming on and made a huge third-down catch in traffic during the fourth quarter.)
New Orleans is going to play hard games in the playoffs. Teams are going to have good plans and probably will figure out how to take away one or two of those guys. What happens then? It still worked out on Monday night. Barely.
"We need to start better. No question," Brees said. "Just the details, things we need to get cleaned up. I'm confident we're going to do that; I feel like we know what they are."